Ilya Rozenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ilya Rozenberg
Offers telehealth
Ilya Rozenberg is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Holistic Approach Mental Health LLC7452 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 766-1544
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Mr Rosenberg has helped me so much. He’s friendly, understanding and compassionate. He explains things so you can understand him. He never rushes me and has a laid back personality that makes me feel comfortable with him. I think he’s great at understanding my issues and prescribing the correct medications for me.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467460865
Ilya Rozenberg accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ilya Rozenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
