Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Simakovsky works at TWELFTH MERIDIAN HOLISTIC CENTER in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.