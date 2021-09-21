Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Watchung, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
Psychological Services776 Mountain Blvd Ste 107, Watchung, NJ 07069 Directions (908) 917-3484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
He's very kind and caring. I saw him for about 7 years or so? The only reason I stopped seeing him is because work got very busy for me that I could not fit him in. However, he is the best psychologist I have ever had throughout my life. The only one who actually cared about me and my problems. The only one who was genuinely invested and wasn't just letting you talk while they ignored you. He'd offer input here and there and tried to help. I was and still am very pleased with him. He's helped me out through my darkest times and without him I am not quite sure where I would be.
About Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1225146467
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington Univ
