Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD

Psychotherapy
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Watchung, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ.

Dr. Weiner works at Psychological Services in Watchung, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Services
    776 Mountain Blvd Ste 107, Watchung, NJ 07069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 917-3484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Counseling Services
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 21, 2021
    He's very kind and caring. I saw him for about 7 years or so? The only reason I stopped seeing him is because work got very busy for me that I could not fit him in. However, he is the best psychologist I have ever had throughout my life. The only one who actually cared about me and my problems. The only one who was genuinely invested and wasn't just letting you talk while they ignored you. He'd offer input here and there and tried to help. I was and still am very pleased with him. He's helped me out through my darkest times and without him I am not quite sure where I would be.
    Kevin — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1225146467
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The George Washington Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at Psychological Services in Watchung, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

