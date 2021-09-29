Imran Maknojia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Imran Maknojia, PA-C
Overview
Imran Maknojia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Imran Maknojia works at
Locations
West Houston Family Practice Associates PA12245 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Mak is a caring physician assistant who takes time with his patients to get history and discuss the problems at hand.
About Imran Maknojia, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588254296
Frequently Asked Questions
Imran Maknojia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
