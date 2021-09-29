See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Imran Maknojia, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Imran Maknojia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. 

Imran Maknojia works at West Houston Family Practice Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Houston Family Practice Associates PA
    12245 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 558-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 29, 2021
Mak is a caring physician assistant who takes time with his patients to get history and discuss the problems at hand.
— Sep 29, 2021
Photo: Imran Maknojia, PA-C
About Imran Maknojia, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588254296
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Imran Maknojia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Imran Maknojia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Imran Maknojia works at West Houston Family Practice Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Imran Maknojia’s profile.

Imran Maknojia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Imran Maknojia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Imran Maknojia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Imran Maknojia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

