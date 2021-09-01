Indira Prado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Indira Prado, FNP-C
Overview of Indira Prado, FNP-C
Indira Prado, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Indira Prado's Office Locations
Candelaria Medical Center8269 N Loop Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 591-1615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:00am - 12:00amSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Indira Prado?
Good
About Indira Prado, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679593503
Frequently Asked Questions
Indira Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Indira Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Indira Prado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Indira Prado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Indira Prado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.