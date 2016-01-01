Dr. Indira Abraham Pratt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Indira Abraham Pratt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Indira Abraham Pratt, PHD is a Psychologist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Abraham Pratt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Weight & Wellness at Orlando1801 Lee Rd Ste 307, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Weight & Wellness at Orlando International8422 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham Pratt?
About Dr. Indira Abraham Pratt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487964102
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham Pratt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abraham Pratt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abraham Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham Pratt works at
Dr. Abraham Pratt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.