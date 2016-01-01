Indra Sukhram accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Indra Sukhram, MSN
Overview of Indra Sukhram, MSN
Indra Sukhram, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Indra Sukhram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Indra Sukhram's Office Locations
-
1
Lincoln VA clinic600 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 489-3802
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Indra Sukhram?
About Indra Sukhram, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407933237
Frequently Asked Questions
Indra Sukhram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Indra Sukhram works at
Indra Sukhram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Indra Sukhram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Indra Sukhram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Indra Sukhram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.