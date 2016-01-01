See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Inez Brabeck, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Inez Brabeck, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

Inez Brabeck works at Linder Psychiatric Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    970 Reserve Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 243-5713

Addiction
Anxiety
Grief
Addiction
Anxiety
Grief

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    About Inez Brabeck, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881894616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

