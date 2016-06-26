See All Psychologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Ingeborg Hrabowy, PHD

Psychology
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ingeborg Hrabowy, PHD is a Psychologist in Medina, OH. 

Dr. Hrabowy works at Summa Health Medical Group Medina Primary Care in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health Medical Group Medina Primary Care
    3780 Medina Rd Ste 310, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-8441
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 26, 2016
    This doctor helped me several years ago navigate my divorce and associated fallout. I would not be the happy, remarried, healthy person I am today without her. She is highly astute, well-read, and communicates exceptionally well. She is not afraid of saying what needs to be said if it is in her patient's best interest.
    North Olmsted, OH — Jun 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ingeborg Hrabowy, PHD
    About Dr. Ingeborg Hrabowy, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346456407
