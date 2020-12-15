Dr. Partenio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingrid Partenio, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Partenio, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Partenio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ingrid Partenio Phd & Associates PA2881 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 319, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 315-1725
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Partenio?
Just had my first encounter with this therapist, and I got very good vibes from that impression. I have an assignment so I am already starting off tackling my personal issues and maybe I can have someone to hold me accountable... Stay tuned :)
About Dr. Ingrid Partenio, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225050107
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partenio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partenio works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Partenio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partenio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partenio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partenio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.