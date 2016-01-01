Inna Kremen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Inna Kremen, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Inna Kremen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Inna Kremen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Womens Health2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-5300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Inna Kremen?
About Inna Kremen, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588039846
Frequently Asked Questions
Inna Kremen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Inna Kremen works at
Inna Kremen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Inna Kremen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Inna Kremen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Inna Kremen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.