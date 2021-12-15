See All Nurse Practitioners in Bedford, TX
Innocent Omale, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Innocent Omale, FNP

Innocent Omale, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, TX. 

Innocent Omale works at Texas Back Care in Bedford, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Innocent Omale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Back Care
    2900 Highway 121 Ste 120, Bedford, TX 76021 (817) 921-3000
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Dec 15, 2021
    He was amazing and I actually felt like he cared about my well-being I look forward to more visits with him and his practice I’m so happy and ready for mental healing
    Tamira Francis — Dec 15, 2021
    About Innocent Omale, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1326548637
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Innocent Omale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Innocent Omale works at Texas Back Care in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Innocent Omale’s profile.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.