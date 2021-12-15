Innocent Omale accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Innocent Omale, FNP
Overview of Innocent Omale, FNP
Innocent Omale, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bedford, TX.
Innocent Omale works at
Innocent Omale's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Back Care2900 Highway 121 Ste 120, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 921-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Innocent Omale?
He was amazing and I actually felt like he cared about my well-being I look forward to more visits with him and his practice I’m so happy and ready for mental healing
About Innocent Omale, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326548637
Frequently Asked Questions
Innocent Omale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Innocent Omale works at
Innocent Omale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Innocent Omale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Innocent Omale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Innocent Omale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.