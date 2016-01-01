See All Physicians Assistants in Detroit, MI
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI. 

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez works at Ribhi Hazin MD PC in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Swabash, PA-C
Michael Swabash, PA-C
5.0 (22)
View Profile
Leigh Dobbs, PA
Leigh Dobbs, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Nicole Casady, PA-C
Nicole Casady, PA-C
5.0 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ribhi Hazin MD PC
    4777 E Outer Dr Ste 1147, Detroit, MI 48234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 699-2900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez?

Photo: Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Iomar Camacho-Alvarez to family and friends

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C.

About Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861014268
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez works at Ribhi Hazin MD PC in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Iomar Camacho-Alvarez’s profile.

Iomar Camacho-Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.