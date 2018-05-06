Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Herman, OD
Overview of Dr. Ira Herman, OD
Dr. Ira Herman, OD is an Optometrist in Weatherford, TX.
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
Visionworks215 Adams Dr Ste 201, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-0409
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Ira Herman is the best optometrist around. He is very thorough and kind. He is extremely intelligent and is always right! I highly recommend him. I would never use anyone else!!
About Dr. Ira Herman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174567234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
