Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ira Pearlman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ira Pearlman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1709 Colley Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23517 Directions (757) 625-5623
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlman?
I found Dr. Pearlman's office very inviting and personal. He was great at fostering positive analytical discussion during some of the worst days of my life with relation to my struggle with depression. He helped me make a positive plan for my life that made a real difference. I hope to find someone like him in the new place that I'm living.
About Dr. Ira Pearlman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447253695
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.