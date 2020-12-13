See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Irena Culic, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Irena Culic, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Irena Culic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Irena Culic works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ellie Miraliakbari, PA-C
Ellie Miraliakbari, PA-C
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Sarah Porter, PA-C
Sarah Porter, PA-C
4.7 (28)
View Profile
David Kon, PA-C
David Kon, PA-C
4.6 (57)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 747-2600
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Irena Culic?

    Dec 13, 2020
    Tried everything to fix my cystic acne and she’s the doctor who really listened and helped me. Everyone has been commenting on my skin improvement and how bright and clear it is. Great doctor!
    Laura — Dec 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Irena Culic, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Irena Culic, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Irena Culic to family and friends

    Irena Culic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Irena Culic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Irena Culic, PA-C.

    About Irena Culic, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023308269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irena Culic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Irena Culic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irena Culic works at Laboratory Corporation of America in Washington, DC. View the full address on Irena Culic’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Irena Culic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irena Culic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irena Culic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irena Culic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Irena Culic, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.