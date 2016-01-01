See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Irene Dunn, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Irene Dunn, APRN

Irene Dunn, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Irene Dunn works at El Paso Psychiatric Associates in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Irene Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Ctr for Behavioral Health
    7760 Alabama St, El Paso, TX 79904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 757-7999
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Irene Dunn, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861874729
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irene Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irene Dunn works at El Paso Psychiatric Associates in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Irene Dunn’s profile.

    Irene Dunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

