Irene Halmari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irene Halmari, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Irene Halmari, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Irene Halmari works at
Locations
Atchd South Austin Laboratory2529 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 978-9500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Irene Halmari is a 100% positive health provider. Caring, highly detailed and knowledgeable in many areas. I am thankful for her upbeat mannerism and invested interest provided in my health care. She truly cares about me as her patient. - My problem is the difficulty of trying to get through on the phone to Community Care phone answering staff in order to contact provider. A number of incidents, I have placed 3-5 calls and waited in que each time 1.25 up to 2 hours and my call gets dump-out or my battery dies from long wait. Requiring additional calls mostly unsuccessful.
About Irene Halmari, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851795074
