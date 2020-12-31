See All Physicians Assistants in Austin, TX
Irene Halmari, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Irene Halmari, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. 

Irene Halmari works at Community Care At South Austin in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atchd South Austin Laboratory
    2529 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 (512) 978-9500
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Irene Halmari, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851795074
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irene Halmari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irene Halmari works at Community Care At South Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Irene Halmari’s profile.

    Irene Halmari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Halmari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Halmari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Halmari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

