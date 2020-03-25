See All Nurse Practitioners in Syracuse, NY
Irene Lough, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Irene Lough, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Irene Lough, FNP

Irene Lough, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. 

Irene Lough works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Irene Lough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate University Hospital
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Irene Lough?

    Mar 25, 2020
    I found her to be a good listener, very thorough, and very interested in my overall health.
    — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Irene Lough, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Irene Lough, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Irene Lough to family and friends

    Irene Lough's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Irene Lough

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Irene Lough, FNP.

    About Irene Lough, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023102548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irene Lough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Irene Lough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irene Lough works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Irene Lough’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Irene Lough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irene Lough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irene Lough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irene Lough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Irene Lough, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.