Irina Buznik, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Irina Buznik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Irina Buznik works at Brook- Island Medical Associates PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brook- Island Medical Associates PC
    76 Battery Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 836-5706

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Irina Buznik, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588920698
