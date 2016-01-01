Irina Buznik, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irina Buznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Irina Buznik, PA-C
Overview
Irina Buznik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Irina Buznik works at
Locations
-
1
Brook- Island Medical Associates PC76 Battery Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 836-5706
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irina Buznik?
About Irina Buznik, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588920698
Frequently Asked Questions
Irina Buznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irina Buznik works at
Irina Buznik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Buznik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irina Buznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irina Buznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.