Irina Gavdanovich accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irina Gavdanovich, FNP
Overview of Irina Gavdanovich, FNP
Irina Gavdanovich, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Irina Gavdanovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Irina Gavdanovich's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Natalia Anchipolovsky DO170 Prospect Ave Ste 1, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 820-3596
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irina Gavdanovich?
About Irina Gavdanovich, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780103580
Frequently Asked Questions
Irina Gavdanovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irina Gavdanovich works at
Irina Gavdanovich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Gavdanovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irina Gavdanovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irina Gavdanovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.