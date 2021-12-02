Dr. Irina Kerzhnerman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerzhnerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Kerzhnerman, PHD
Dr. Irina Kerzhnerman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1890 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If you are in need of help. If you're dealing with something that is throwing up roadblocks, if you just need some help to pull your own head out of your rear, she is the Doc for you. She has a way that helped me understand the things that I was/am dealing with, and explained that they don't have to control my life. Her personality, compassion, understanding, comfort, "bedside" manner, willingness to go above and beyond is so far off the charts it has reached Mount Parnassus. She has changed my life in ways I didn't think were possible. She hasn't fully decrazied me, but she has helped me tune in the station of my life to where the trauma is static I just don't hear anymore. So, if you need help, she's the lifeline you need.
About Dr. Irina Kerzhnerman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1225089246
