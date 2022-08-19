Irina Milgram, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Irina Milgram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Irina Milgram, PA-C
Overview
Irina Milgram, PA-C is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 561 Cranbury Rd Ste L, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-1883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Irina Milgram is one of the very best doctors I’ve seen in my entire life. She has unmatched knowledge, professionalism & people skills. Highly recommend.
About Irina Milgram, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1285823559
Frequently Asked Questions
Irina Milgram has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Irina Milgram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irina Milgram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irina Milgram speaks Russian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Irina Milgram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Milgram.
