See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Irina Zorenko, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Irina Zorenko, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Irina Zorenko, FNP

Irina Zorenko, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Irina Zorenko works at Family Medical Practitoners in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Irina Zorenko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Practitioners
    1147 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 460-1207

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Irina Zorenko?

May 04, 2021
I have been seeing doctor Zorenko for about a year. I've seen many different doctors throughout my life and I am 42 years old. I happen to think she's one of the best. Dr. Zorenko is very thorough, she listens, and hears everything you say and she is committed to finding out what's going on with you and finding a solution. She's amazing at what she does and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
Heather Brennan — May 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Irina Zorenko, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Irina Zorenko, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Irina Zorenko to family and friends

Irina Zorenko's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Irina Zorenko

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Irina Zorenko, FNP.

About Irina Zorenko, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669912119
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Irina Zorenko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Irina Zorenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Irina Zorenko works at Family Medical Practitoners in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Irina Zorenko’s profile.

Irina Zorenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Irina Zorenko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irina Zorenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irina Zorenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Irina Zorenko, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.