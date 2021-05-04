Irina Zorenko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Irina Zorenko, FNP
Overview of Irina Zorenko, FNP
Irina Zorenko, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.

Irina Zorenko's Office Locations
Family Medical Practitioners1147 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 460-1207
I have been seeing doctor Zorenko for about a year. I've seen many different doctors throughout my life and I am 42 years old. I happen to think she's one of the best. Dr. Zorenko is very thorough, she listens, and hears everything you say and she is committed to finding out what's going on with you and finding a solution. She's amazing at what she does and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Irina Zorenko, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669912119
Frequently Asked Questions
