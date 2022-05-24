Iris Zink, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Iris Zink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Iris Zink, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Iris Zink, NP
Iris Zink, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Lansing, MI.
Iris Zink works at
Iris Zink's Office Locations
Lansing Rheumatology6200 Pine Hollow Dr Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 339-1676
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Iris Zink?
If I could pick one word to describe Iris Zink and her office it would be 'heard'. After years of struggles, misdiagnoses, chronic pain, and defeat- Iris listened and heard. I have spent the last few years in her care and my health has changed for the better so drastically. I am so thankful for her time, knowledge, and tenderness to care.
About Iris Zink, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487729752
Frequently Asked Questions
Iris Zink has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Iris Zink accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Iris Zink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Iris Zink works at
5 patients have reviewed Iris Zink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Iris Zink.
