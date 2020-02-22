See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Irish Beckles, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Overview

Irish Beckles, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Irish Beckles works at Therapeutic Consulting Associates LLC in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapeutic Consulting Associates LLC
    1912 Hamilton St Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 729-2719
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Feb 22, 2020
    Ms. Beckles makes it easy to talk to her and gives her undivided attention!
    A. Fussell — Feb 22, 2020
    About Irish Beckles, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1598028763
    Irish Beckles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

