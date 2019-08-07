See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Coral Gables, FL
Irma Coto, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
18 years of experience

Overview

Irma Coto, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Thomas University.

Irma Coto works at Irma Coto, Inc in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Irma Coto, Inc
    1450 Madruga Ave Ste 303B, Coral Gables, FL 33146 (786) 486-2033
    Irma Coto, Inc
    90130 Old Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 (786) 486-2033

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Cigna

    Aug 07, 2019
    Irma is a wonderful person to start with, but she also saved my relationship. She brought my partner and I out of a time from where we couldn't even speak to each other to getting married. She is patient, honest and very wise. I truly believe she an help anybody through anything. With her level of experience and willingness to try different techniques, there is nothing she can't fix. She is also great about scheduling, offering late night and weekend appointments, and is always available for her patients no matter what. She is such a caring and dedicated provider. She has completely opened my eyes to a different way of thinking and given me the ability to be happy again. In couples counseling she was very fair and always professional. She never picked sides and was always straightforward and honest. The best is that she always believed and fought for our relationship even when we didn't. I strongly recommend her to anybody going through a hard time. She is simply the best.
    About Irma Coto, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013352509
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St Thomas University
    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
