Irma Coto, LMFT
Overview
Irma Coto, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Thomas University.
Locations
Irma Coto, Inc1450 Madruga Ave Ste 303B, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 486-2033
Irma Coto, Inc90130 Old Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070 Directions (786) 486-2033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Irma is a wonderful person to start with, but she also saved my relationship. She brought my partner and I out of a time from where we couldn't even speak to each other to getting married. She is patient, honest and very wise. I truly believe she an help anybody through anything. With her level of experience and willingness to try different techniques, there is nothing she can't fix. She is also great about scheduling, offering late night and weekend appointments, and is always available for her patients no matter what. She is such a caring and dedicated provider. She has completely opened my eyes to a different way of thinking and given me the ability to be happy again. In couples counseling she was very fair and always professional. She never picked sides and was always straightforward and honest. The best is that she always believed and fought for our relationship even when we didn't. I strongly recommend her to anybody going through a hard time. She is simply the best.
About Irma Coto, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Thomas University
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Irma Coto speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Irma Coto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Coto.
