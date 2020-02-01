Irma Davis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irma Davis, LMFT
Overview
Irma Davis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Terre Haute, IN.
Irma Davis works at
Locations
FSA Counseling Center619 Cherry St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-4349
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Irma is very smart and I would recommend her for anybody. She is very trustworthy and very easy to talk to.
About Irma Davis, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1346550894
Frequently Asked Questions
Irma Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Irma Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Davis.
