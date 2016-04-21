See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Irma Yehuda, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Irma Yehuda, CRNP

Irma Yehuda, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Irma Yehuda works at Penn OB/GYN in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Irma Yehuda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Endocrine Associates At Pennsylvania Hospital
    800 Walnut St Fl 14, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8000
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Irma Yehuda, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871680884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irma Yehuda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Irma Yehuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Irma Yehuda works at Penn OB/GYN in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Irma Yehuda’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Irma Yehuda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Yehuda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irma Yehuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irma Yehuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

