Irving Torbin

Psychology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Irving Torbin is a Psychologist in Stoughton, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    966 Park St Ste B5, Stoughton, MA 02072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 344-5087
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2016
    I saw Irv at 7 after my dad's death. Years later I was in a MVA and sustained a TBI. As a result, I was diagnosed with depression/suicide, anxiety, insomnia, ADD, bipolar, migraines. I was put on several meds and told I'd be on them for the "rest of my life" however with the help dedication and resources Irv gave me, I've been med-free for almost 12 years and learned how to overcome these issues. He helped me through my worst times and I owe him my life; literally I'd be dead without him!
    Rainie in Glendale AZ — Dec 01, 2016
    Photo: Irving Torbin
    About Irving Torbin

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851494249
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Irving Torbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Irving Torbin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irving Torbin.

