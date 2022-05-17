See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Isaac Bak, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Isaac Bak, OD

Dr. Isaac Bak, OD is an Optometrist in Hamilton, NJ. 

Dr. Bak works at Wal-mart Vision Center 30-5012 in Hamilton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wal-mart Vision Center 30-5012
    1750 Nottingham Way, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 734-7572
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2022
    Dr. Bak helped me when I accidentally sat on my only pair of glasses and required an emergency prescription and replacement pair. After getting my new prescription, something felt off, so I went back to see him and he was ready to help me and figure out what went wrong. He explained to me in full detail what the issue was, and it turned out my prescription wasn't the issue, it was the size of the frames I had purchased. After trying the new prescription in the correct sized frames, I had no trouble seeing at all. He is extremely kind and gives in-depth explanations to any questions I have posed. Knowledgable as the best of them, and ready to share that knowledge with those who are curious. I highly recommend him and his staff at the Walmart Vision Care Center in Hamilton to anyone who needs an eye exam.
    Alex Wilson — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Isaac Bak, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1821168758
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bak works at Wal-mart Vision Center 30-5012 in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

