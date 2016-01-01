See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Isaac Ortiz, OD

Optometry
Overview of Dr. Isaac Ortiz, OD

Dr. Isaac Ortiz, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Ortiz works at Wellish Vision Institute in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East
    2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 733-2020
  2. 2
    5115 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 358-0472
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Isaac Ortiz, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811365190
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

