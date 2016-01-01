Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isabel Alfonso, PHD
Overview
Dr. Isabel Alfonso, PHD is a Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
Isabel Alfonso Ph.d. Inc.1017 Thomasville Rd Ste B, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 577-3204
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Isabel Alfonso, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1740248392
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
