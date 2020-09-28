See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC

Isabel Tanenbaum, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Isabel Tanenbaum works at Beginnings Counseling & Recovery, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

    Beginnings Counseling & Recovery, Jacksonville, FL
    2950 Halcyon Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904) 292-2407

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 28, 2020
    Strength is our biggest proponent, but many times it is lead by fear. The fear of the unknown, and the fear of not only one's self, but the fear of failure. Isa came into my life when those worlds collided. She helped me regain the strength that she knew I had and helped me become whole again. When I felt weak, she continued to support me and guide me to become strong and whole again. She helped me find the voice that I felt I had lost. I cannot imagine what my life would be like now, after three years of weekly visits, without her, her guidance and always kind, supportive words. She always has an open mind, an open heart and she never shows judgement. She is simply the BEST!!
    KMS — Sep 28, 2020
    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326085283
