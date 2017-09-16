See All Clinical Psychologists in Staten Island, NY
Isaura Gonzalez, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (16)
Overview

Isaura Gonzalez, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Staten Island, NY. 

Isaura Gonzalez works at Hudson Psychological Services LLC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hudson Psychological Services LLC
    105 Byrne Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 982-0231
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2017
    Friendly & Great doc for everyone
    Brian Jimenez in staten island, ny — Sep 16, 2017
    About Isaura Gonzalez, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871625301
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Isaura Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Isaura Gonzalez works at Hudson Psychological Services LLC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Isaura Gonzalez’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Isaura Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isaura Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isaura Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isaura Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

