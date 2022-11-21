See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Ismail Boodhwani Jr

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Ismail Boodhwani Jr is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Ismail Boodhwani Jr works at Uptown Physicians Group in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ismail Boodhwani Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uptown Physicians Group
    4144 N Central Expy Ste 750, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-8761

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Ismail Boodhwani Jr

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033685680
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ismail Boodhwani Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ismail Boodhwani Jr works at Uptown Physicians Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Ismail Boodhwani Jr’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Ismail Boodhwani Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ismail Boodhwani Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ismail Boodhwani Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ismail Boodhwani Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

