See All Nurse Practitioners in Hialeah, FL
Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP

Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. 

Ismelis Gata Frometa works at Clinisanitas Lakes On the Green in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ismelis Gata Frometa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinisanitas Lakes On the Green
    18610 NW 87TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ismelis Gata Frometa?

    Jun 24, 2021
    About My Best Dr. lsmelis Gata she is the best Doctor at Sanitas medical Center miami Lakes on the green about my Visit was very good with her she make sure I always take my medication on time and everyday and she make sure everything is ok with me. For my Breast Ultrasound she told me I have to do it's every year I'm so happy and blessed because I ask God to give me a good Doctor and he did she make sure her patient doing well that everything she can do for her patients like family on November this year she Goona be my Doctor for 2 years Now. I'm keeping my Dr. Gata and I'm not changing anymore Doctor at sanitas I'm keeping her thank you so much Dr. Lismle Gata please please don't go anywhere stay at sanitas medical Center miami Lakes on the green thank you for everything you do for me may God Continue blessed you and your family. To: Lsmelis Gata From : Immaculeus Duperrier..
    Immaculeus Duperrier — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ismelis Gata Frometa to family and friends

    Ismelis Gata Frometa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ismelis Gata Frometa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP.

    About Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154835585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ismelis Gata Frometa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ismelis Gata Frometa works at Clinisanitas Lakes On the Green in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Ismelis Gata Frometa’s profile.

    Ismelis Gata Frometa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ismelis Gata Frometa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ismelis Gata Frometa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ismelis Gata Frometa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.