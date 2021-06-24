Ismelis Gata Frometa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP
Overview of Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP
Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Ismelis Gata Frometa's Office Locations
Clinisanitas Lakes On the Green18610 NW 87TH AVE, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (844) 665-4827
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About My Best Dr. lsmelis Gata she is the best Doctor at Sanitas medical Center miami Lakes on the green about my Visit was very good with her she make sure I always take my medication on time and everyday and she make sure everything is ok with me. For my Breast Ultrasound she told me I have to do it's every year I'm so happy and blessed because I ask God to give me a good Doctor and he did she make sure her patient doing well that everything she can do for her patients like family on November this year she Goona be my Doctor for 2 years Now. I'm keeping my Dr. Gata and I'm not changing anymore Doctor at sanitas I'm keeping her thank you so much Dr. Lismle Gata please please don't go anywhere stay at sanitas medical Center miami Lakes on the green thank you for everything you do for me may God Continue blessed you and your family. To: Lsmelis Gata From : Immaculeus Duperrier..
About Ismelis Gata Frometa, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154835585
Frequently Asked Questions
Ismelis Gata Frometa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ismelis Gata Frometa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
