Isra Saleh-Mohd accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Isra Saleh-Mohd, PSY
Overview
Isra Saleh-Mohd, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Brandon, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1345 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 541-3372
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Isra Saleh-Mohd?
I am a former patient (only due to insurance) and truly loved seeing Dr Saleh-Mohd. She was absolutely wonderful and caring. Will definitely miss seeing her.
About Isra Saleh-Mohd, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457532764
Frequently Asked Questions
Isra Saleh-Mohd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Isra Saleh-Mohd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isra Saleh-Mohd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isra Saleh-Mohd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isra Saleh-Mohd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.