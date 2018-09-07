Dr. Ivan Fleishman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivan Fleishman, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Ivan Fleishman, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Deland, FL.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 901 N Stone St, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 736-8337
Dr. Ivan Fleishman is clearly a man that studied psychology in order to help people and to make a difference in people's lives. He doesn't accept my insurance but still offered to help me with what he could over the phone and was extremely knowledgeable and insightful! What a difference from many doctors in Florida who just see you as dollar signs and don't truly care about helping. A lady from my old job recommended Dr. Ivan Fleishman to me and now I see why. The doctor even offered his help
About Dr. Ivan Fleishman, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1447496757
Dr. Fleishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.