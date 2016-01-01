See All Physicians Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Ivan Romero, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ivan Romero, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Ivan Romero, PA

Ivan Romero, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Ivan Romero works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ivan Romero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ivan Romero?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ivan Romero, PA
How would you rate your experience with Ivan Romero, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ivan Romero to family and friends

Ivan Romero's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ivan Romero

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ivan Romero, PA.

About Ivan Romero, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1649249236
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Ivan Romero, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivan Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ivan Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Ivan Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ivan Romero works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Ivan Romero’s profile.

Ivan Romero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivan Romero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivan Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivan Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.