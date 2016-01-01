Ivan Srdanovic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC
Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Marcos, TX.
Ivan Srdanovic works at
Ivan Srdanovic's Office Locations
Dr Whitelock & Associates2001 Medical Pkwy Ste C, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 667-7506Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
About Ivan Srdanovic, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184262735
