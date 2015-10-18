See All Chiropractors in Missoula, MT
Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC is a Chiropractor in Missoula, MT. 

Dr. Van Eerden works at Ivan Van Eerden, DC in Missoula, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ivan Van Eerden, DC
    225 Hickory St, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 541-6400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Eerden?

    Oct 18, 2015
    I have had several treatments with Ivan over the last 3 months. Those of you who are discerning about healers of any stripe will know what I mean when I say: this man has the gift. He finds exactly the spots that need attention, and then applies only the required 'nudge' to get things headed back in the right direction.
    Mike Carlson in Missoula, MT — Oct 18, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Eerden to family and friends

    Dr. Van Eerden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Eerden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC.

    About Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801958061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Eerden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Eerden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Eerden works at Ivan Van Eerden, DC in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Dr. Van Eerden’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eerden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Eerden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Eerden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Eerden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ivan Van Eerden, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.