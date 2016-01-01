See All Nurse Practitioners in Los Angeles, CA
Ivette Palafox, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ivette Palafox, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ivette Palafox, FNP

Ivette Palafox, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA. 

Ivette Palafox works at Kourosh Michael Beral DDS Inc in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Ivette Palafox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kourosh Michael Beral DDS Inc
    808 W 58th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1400
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Ivette Palafox?

Photo: Ivette Palafox, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Ivette Palafox, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ivette Palafox to family and friends

Ivette Palafox's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ivette Palafox

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ivette Palafox, FNP.

About Ivette Palafox, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780221325
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ivette Palafox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ivette Palafox works at Kourosh Michael Beral DDS Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Ivette Palafox’s profile.

Ivette Palafox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ivette Palafox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivette Palafox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivette Palafox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ivette Palafox, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.