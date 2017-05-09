See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. Ivonne Draughon, DNP

Internal Medicine
4.1 (31)
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ivonne Draughon, DNP

Dr. Ivonne Draughon, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine.

Dr. Draughon works at Minuteclinic Diagnostic of North Carolina PC #2306 in Cary, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Draughon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minuteclinic Diagnostic of North Carolina PC #2306
    2797 NC 55 Hwy, Cary, NC 27519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 389-2727
  2. 2
    Carolina Partners of Wake Forest
    120 Capcom Ave Ste 101, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 488-1444
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 09, 2017
    I have been in and out of the mental healthcare system for almost 20 years of my life. I have been to numerous doctors over the years and by far Dr. Draughon has been a shining light. Not only was she incredibly intuitive that i was severely over-medicated from a previous doctor but she was able to correctly diagnose and manage my medication so that i was brought back to life. I have been able to function better than i could have ever imagined given my current mental conditions thanks to Dr. D.
    May 09, 2017
    About Dr. Ivonne Draughon, DNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861752701
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Regis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Draughon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Draughon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Draughon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draughon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draughon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draughon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

