Ivonne Espinosa, FNP
Overview of Ivonne Espinosa, FNP
Ivonne Espinosa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Ivonne Espinosa's Office Locations
- 1 7505 Lockheed Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 979-7402
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ivonne was patient with me and my husband. She sat with us for about 30 minutes trying to help us figure out our medications we brought her from the other doctors. She also explained about diabetes and how insulin was used by drawing a picture. She is a nurse practitioner but we would rather see her than any MD.
About Ivonne Espinosa, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1194151217
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivonne Espinosa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivonne Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivonne Espinosa speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Ivonne Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivonne Espinosa.
