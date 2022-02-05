Dr. Ivonne Ferrer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ivonne Ferrer, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Ivonne Ferrer, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Ferrer works at
Locations
Juan C. Yordan MD929 N US Highway 441 Ste 102, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 804-6100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferre is a good listener and patient to guide in helping resolve issues. We recommend her to others.
About Dr. Ivonne Ferrer, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1326216748
Dr. Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrer works at
Dr. Ferrer speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrer.
