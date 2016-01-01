Ivonne Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ivonne Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ivonne Johnson, APRN
Overview
Ivonne Johnson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL.
Ivonne Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Apopka201 N Park Ave # 105, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 768-1211
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ivonne Johnson?
About Ivonne Johnson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1407899412
Frequently Asked Questions
Ivonne Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ivonne Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Ivonne Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ivonne Johnson works at
11 patients have reviewed Ivonne Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivonne Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ivonne Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ivonne Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.