Ivy Hoffman, LD

Dietetics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ivy Hoffman, LD is a Dietitian in Duluth, MN. 

Ivy Hoffman works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Ivy Hoffman, LD

    Specialties
    • Dietetics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235593807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

