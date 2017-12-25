Ivy Mallisham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ivy Mallisham, PSY
Overview
Ivy Mallisham, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4982 Warm Springs Rd Ste D, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 569-9199
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Direct, honest and open minded in her understanding of whatever situation. Great doctor.
About Ivy Mallisham, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689653743
Ivy Mallisham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ivy Mallisham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ivy Mallisham.
Ivy Mallisham offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.