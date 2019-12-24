See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Izabella Ostolski, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Izabella Ostolski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Izabella Ostolski works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Associates
    3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sierra Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Izabella Ostolski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598989691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • New York Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Izabella Ostolski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Izabella Ostolski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Izabella Ostolski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Izabella Ostolski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Izabella Ostolski works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Izabella Ostolski’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Izabella Ostolski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Izabella Ostolski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Izabella Ostolski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Izabella Ostolski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

